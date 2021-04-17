{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft undocks from ISS

At approximately 07:01 Moscow time, Soyuz MS-17 will start to perform a retrograde burn

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft with cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as US astronaut Kathleen Rubins on board, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos.

At approximately 07:01 Moscow time, Soyuz MS-17 will start to perform a retrograde burn. Shortly after, unoccupied modules will separate from the spacecraft and burn in dense layers of the atmosphere.

When the landing capsule enters the atmosphere, aeroballistic deceleration will begin. As a result, a cloud of plasma with the temperature of about 2,000 degrees Centigrade will be formed around the vehicle, making any contact with the crew impossible for several minutes.

Further deceleration will occur with the help of parachutes, with the main one expected to be deployed at 07:41 Moscow time. Soft landing engines will turn on at the altitude of less than one meter. The landing is expected to take place 147 km southeast of Kazakhstan’s city of Zhezqazghan.

ISS crew members enter Soyuz MS-17, close all hatches before returning to Earth
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft is to undock from the ISS at 04:34 Moscow time on Saturday
Putin discusses response to US sanctions with Russian Security Council
US President Joe Biden signed an order to slap new restrictions on Russia on April 15
US to announce sanctions linked with Russia’s sovereign debt — Reuters
The sanctions, according to The New York Times, will come into effect from June 14
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Press review: Why the Taliban backed out of talks and Russia wary of Biden’s summit bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 15
Russia further suspends flights to the UK, says Air Transport Agency
Flights to and from the UK were suspended on December 22, 2020 amid the spread of a new coronavirus strain in the UK
Kremlin says too early for detente talk after US decides not to send ships to Black Sea
The spokesman characterized the current situation as tense
Russian tech firm develops world’s first ‘diving’ patrol ship
It can be used for protection and as a rescue or research vessel, according to the developer
Biden mispronounces Putin’s name in remarks on Russia
Also, when speaking about relations with Moscow, the US president nearly said "vaccination" instead of "escalation"
Russian Navy tests ‘all-seeing’ camera in Arctic
The participation in the 18-day expedition to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arctic allowed Russian military specialists "to fully assess and confirm its advantages, in particular, its ability to detect and identify objects in complex weather conditions"
Moscow will announce response to US sanctions in near future — diplomat
The spokeswoman informed that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan had been summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry over the announcement of the new restrictions
Biden says he suggested summer meeting in Europe to Putin
US President also proposed launching a dialogue on issues of strategic stability in the framework of the possible highest-level meeting with Russia
Security chief warns Kiev may stage provocations to launch military actions against Crimea
With Washington’s backing, Ukraine has been voicing plans to establish control over Crimea’s soil by force ever more often, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said
Argentine president thanks Sputnik V for easily beating coronavirus
After 12 days of isolation medics said Alberto Fernandez had recovered
Tech firm unveils Russia’s first quadcopter invulnerable to electronic warfare systems
The copter can conduct a flight in a complete radio silence mode
Russian Mi-35M helicopters highly estimated by Brazilian air force — Russian service
Brazil’s Air Forces have 12 Mi-35M helicopters
US sanctions against Russia rejected by int'l community, says Chinese Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia
Biden signs order on introducing sanctions against Russia
These are the first anti-Russian restrictions under the administration of President Joe Biden
Russia to expel five Polish diplomats in response to Warsaw’s actions
On April 15, Poland declared three Russian diplomats personae non gratae
US studying option of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 but it’s difficult issue, says Biden
At the same time, US President recalled that he had been "opposed to Nord Stream 2 for a long time"
Putin to address Federal Assembly with annual message on April 21
The Kremlin spokesman preferred to keep quiet about the themes of the forthcoming address
Moscow warns US to stay away from Crimea, Black Sea coast
Biden considers phone call with Putin constructive, White House says
On Tuesday, Putin and Biden had the second phone call since Biden’s assumption of office as the US President
Press review: How Biden’s sanctions impact Russia and what looms on Russia-Ukraine border
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 16
Sanctions on Russia’s debt will not cause big problems - expert
US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose sanctions on Russia on April 15
Russia forced to take measures over NATO’s stepped-up Black Sea activity, says official
Under these conditions, Russia "is forced to take measures to ensure the security of its territory," but at the same time, "is interested in conducting negotiations on a political settlement of the situation," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev added
Russia’s ZALA latest drones tested in extreme Antarctic conditions
ZALA drones are Russia’s sole unmanned aerial vehicles that fly both in the northern and southern poles
US diplomats can't take unlimited short-term business trips to Russia anymore, says Lavrov
Lavrov explained that in addition to its regular diplomatic employees stationed in Russia, the US sends several hundred people annually "for short-term business trips"
US ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry without comment
John Sullivan was summoned to the diplomatic agency over the new anti-Russian sanctions slapped by Washington
UK Foreign Office summons Russian ambassador
This is done over "deep concern at a pattern of malign activity, including cyber intrusions, interference in democratic processes, and the build-up of military forces near the Ukrainian border and in illegally-annexed Crimea"
Poland declares three Russian diplomats personae non gratae - foreign ministry
According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, "the basis for this decision was the violation of the conditions of diplomatic status by the aforementioned persons," as well as alleged "actions aimed to harm the Republic of Poland"
Russia to permanently ban entry for eight US officials
The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the measures announced on Friday are only a part of Moscow’s options
Press review: Russia warns Erdogan not to embolden Kiev and restricts flights to Turkey
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 13
Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal
The United States has received 122 RD-180 rocket engines over more than 20 years of cooperation
Russia to expel ten US diplomats — Lavrov
This will be a tit-for-tat response, the top diplomat stressed
Turkey’s Istanbul Canal bid may undermine Russia’s support of its regional allies — expert
The pundit believes that the construction of the waterway is a continuation of Ankara’s policy aimed at establishing itself as a regional center of power
Minsk says NATO deploying reconnaissance centers near borders of Russia and Belarus
The Alliance's activities include setting up transportation centers and upgrading military infrastructure facilities, the chief of the Belarusian General Staff said
Kremlin rebukes US over its obsession for sanctions against Russia
The principle of reciprocity remains the basic one for Moscow in selecting a response to the US’ sanctions, the Kremlin spokesman noted
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Russia calls on France, Germany to stop propaganda over Russian military exercises
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Russian diplomats in Moscow and Vienna have been calling on partners not to distort reality and not to interpret Russia’s planned combat training events on the Russian territory as a display of aggressive intentions
Biden describes his phone call with Putin as candid, respectful
US President has also called on his Russian counterpart to respond proportionately to the newest package of sanctions imposed by Washington against Moscow
Presidential aide clarifies sanctions response by Moscow to US ambassador, says Kremlin
US President Joe Biden signed an order to slap new restrictions on Russia on April 15
Kremlin says Turkey can be persuaded towards Russia’s stance on Crimea, but Kiev unlikely
The relationships that Turkey is building with neighboring countries fall within the state’s sovereign right, the spokesman pointed out
Russia develops world’s first light drone with hybrid engine
The hybrid powerplant boosts the drone’s flight duration
Putin outlines approaches to political settlement in Ukraine to Biden
Earlier, the White House also reported that the two presidents had had a phone conversation
Russian envoy blames US, NATO for escalation in Donbass
According to Alexander Lukashevich, Russia is seriously concerned by increased drills of NATO units near Ukraine
Russian fighter jet scrambled to escort US spy plane over Pacific Ocean
The plane has been prevented from violating the Russian border
EU rules out imposing sanctions on Russian debt on the heels of US, says source
According to a diplomatic source in a permanent mission of an EU member in Brussels, a very serious reason is needed for such tough measures
Diplomat warns US placing dollar and West’s payment systems in jeopardy
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that Russia's gradual reduction of the dollar share in national and cross-border settlements is a "forced decision"
Russia restricts air service with Turkey and suspends flights to Tanzania
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, air service with Tanzania and Turkey will be resumed as soon as the coronavirus situation in those countries stabilizes
Kremlin vows tit-for-tat action against any new anti-Russian sanctions from Washington
The Kremlin spokesman also said that hypothetical US sanctions will not promote Putin-Biden meeting
