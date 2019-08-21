Russian space agency to select and train four Indian cosmonauts

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Four representatives of India will undergo a selection procedure and training at the Russian Cosmonaut Training Center, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on Wednesday.

The Russian space agency made this statement following the results of a working meeting between Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin and India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"The heads assessed positively in general the work carried out to fulfil the contract between Glavkosmos [Russia’s commercial launch operator] and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to select and train four Indian cosmonauts at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center," the statement says.