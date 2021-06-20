Russian Ambassador Antonov returns to US

NEW YORK CITY, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United State Anatoly Antonov has returned to the United States after nearly three-month consultations in Moscow.

The plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport at 11:50 local time (18:50 Moscow time), according to the airport's timetable.

The diplomat arrived onboard a regular Aeroflot flight.

Russian-US relations soured following US President Joe Biden’s notorious ABC News interview when he said that Moscow would have to "pay a price" for its alleged meddling in America’s elections and agreed when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was a ‘killer’. After that, Ambassador Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations and stayed in the Russian capital since March 21. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow for consultations in Washington on April 22.

A Russian-US summit took place in the Swiss capital city of Geneva on JUne 16. The initiative came from Washington. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe BIden of the United Statess discussed the current state of and prospects for further development of bilateral relations, issues of strategic stability, international matters, including cooperation in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and ironing out regional conflicts. The leaders also announced that the ambassadors would return to Moscow and Washington in the near future.