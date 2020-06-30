35 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Thirty-five more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,7831, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Thirty-five coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 3,831.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most difficult in Russia, has improved visibly. The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow stands at 221,598, with 745 of them being registered during the past day. As many as 150,397 patients have recovered. In the past day, the number of recoveries (2,295) exceeded the number of newly confirmed cases again. The biggest number of recoveries was reported in Moscow on May 26, when 8,033 patients were released from hospitals. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in Moscow.

To date, 647,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 412,650 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.