Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts poised to welcome international travelers

Rediscover Bali with Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of hotel brands and unparalleled experiences

BALI, Indonesia, November 2. /PRNewswire/ In line with the Indonesian government's easing of travel restrictions and the re-opening of Bali in efforts to revitalize tourism, Marriott Bonvoy's resorts in Bali, Indonesia is ready to welcome international travelers with #Itstimeforbali, a new campaign that highlights the wonders of the beloved 'Island of Gods'.

With a tangible footprint across the renowned archipelago bursting with exciting experiences, the campaign kicks off today for bookings and stays until 31 January 2022 at participating hotels and resorts.

With a renewed commitment to cleanliness and in congruent with the highest hygiene standards set by Marriott's Cleanliness Council for the safety of guests as well as associates, Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Bali are looking forward to welcome travelers once more.

The package includes a delightful stay, complimentary breakfast for two, and resort credit (varies for each property, which is redeemable within the duration of the stay), choices are abundant with something for everyone.

A Sense of Space

Nestled in lush tropical gardens and pristine beach, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali is a tranquil haven for the ultimate rejuvenation. A night's stay here includes daily breakfast for two adults, daily resort credits, as well as enriching resort activities in paradise. Check in to the Finest Address in Bali and discover your next exquisite escape in Nusa Dua at The St. Regis Bali Resort. With the brand's signature 24-hour St. Regis Butler Service, unrivalled gastronomic experiences, and a luxurious round-trip airport transfer, checking out would not be easy to do! Drawing on the serenity of Ubud, where peace and harmony coexist, immerse yourself in close-to-nature experiences at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali. It's time to prioritize your well-being by finding your inner peace with Yoga overlooking the tropical Ubud forest before fueling your stay with daily breakfast for two persons at Tabia Restaurant.

Quality Time Together, It's A Luxury

For centuries, the people of Bali have revered the sea as a source of life, and a medium for spiritual renewal. In keeping with these time-honored beliefs, the sea takes center-stage at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. Introducing Ocean Indulgence, a crafted experience that enliven your senses. In addition to renowned opulent accommodations, the package includes a sea-Inspired themed dinner, a nourishing spa treatment using Ocean's precious products, and a private bonfire by the beach accompanied with a glass of sparkling wine for two. Journey towards peace of mind and quality time, while enjoying lots of sunshine, sunset, and spectacular settings at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort. The package also comes with daily breakfast for two adults and two children below 12 years old. Nothing beats a family holiday, especially within the safe and idyllic confines of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, where the little ones are welcomed with special amenities, are able to roam free with endless space to run and play while being kept entertained with fun activities at the Westin Family Kids Club.

Stay and Play in the Heart of Bali

W Bali – Seminyak plays by a different set of rules. Escape the world at the heart of Seminyak, Bali's vibrant fashion, nightlife and restaurant scene. For the all-nighter, start by witnessing a magical sunset blending into the glittery Indian Ocean from the iconic crowd puller WOOBAR – renowned as Bali's music destination and playground for international DJs. At Aloft Bali Seminyak, vibrant destinations in Seminyak and Canggu are easily within reach. Perk up your vacation at the urban-inspired Aloft Room with daily breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out, plus a complimentary all-access to Re:charge Gym Center and Splash Rooftop Pool.

For Foodies and Locavores, A Taste of the Local Cuisine Awaits

Unlock the ultimate travel experience at Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran. A stone's throw away from Jimbaran Beach, the hotel's close proximity to the multitude of seafood restaurants in the Jimbaran area grants food lovers and local cuisine hunters access to some of the best and freshest seafood offerings in town. With dishes and decor celebrating the rich flavors and natural bounty of Ubud, Bali, fine dining at Kubu is a feast for all five senses. Meaning hut or shelter, where Balinese farmers keep the rice after harvesting, fine dining and the serenity of nature merge seamlessly at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve's signature bamboo restaurant. Offering an intimate space with 9 private cocoons overlooking the Ayung river for you to enjoy fine Mediterranean-European cuisine.

For more information and bookings, visit: https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/its-time-for-bali/.

Whether it is for the intricately crafted temples with centuries of history, the sheer magnitude of looming volcanoes, the verdant rice field terraces, or exciting nightlife, Bali has something for everyone. With a portfolio of extraordinary brands and endless experiences, the journey to Bali begins with the Marriott Bonvoy app. Register now at https://www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi and earn on stays from 14 September 2021 through 12 December 2021. Get 1,500 bonus points on each stay, starting with your first stay. Redeem your bonus points for free nights, gift cards, exclusive experiences, and so much more.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program, comprises the company's portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. The program offers exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674987/Its_Time_for_Bali__Desa_Penglipuran__Bali.jpg 

