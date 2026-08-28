MELITOPOL, August 28. /TASS/, The Ukrainian armed forces are using various incendiary weapons in the Zaporozhye area, including those containing phosphorus, Lukas, an intensive care anesthesiologist working at a medical unit in the Zaporozhye Region’s frontline zone, told TASS.

"We have encountered cases of the enemy’s use of prohibited means of warfare. We have received soldiers with severe chemical burns, thermal burns, in other words, the enemy is using various incendiary weapons: phosphorus and other substances," he said.

Despite the injuries sustained from phosphorus munitions, the Russian soldiers were saved.