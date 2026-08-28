Russian Foreign Ministry blames Mladic’s death on those who denied humane treatment to him

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), which demonstratively denied humane treatment to Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic, bears full responsibility for what happened to him, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that this year alone, IRMCT President Graciela Gatti Santana "has repeatedly denied humanitarian release to the bedridden, terminally ill man, seeing no shame in explaining this by the need to show the global community’s condemnation of the acts committed by Mladic."

"Deliberate disregard for the basic principles of impartiality and fair treatment of convicts to satisfy political ends will always remain a part of the IRMCT’s unenviable legacy, and it will bear full responsibility for what happened to Ratko Mladic," the statement reads. "In his case, the exemplary nature of the punishment was always placed above considerations of humanity, which remain an important element of international justice."

"The Russian side has consistently drawn attention to the fact that the trial of Mladic in The Hague and his prison conditions have always been accompanied with disregard to his basic rights, including the right to health and adequate medical care," the ministry added. "Regardless of underlying factual circumstances, Mladic’s trial has become a flagrant manifestation of double standards and the anti-Serbian bias of the tribunal."