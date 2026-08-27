White House remains silent on Europe’s remarks about ‘burial’ of Anchorage — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The White House has offered no response to Europe’s remarks about the burial of Anchorage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the RBC television channel in an interview.

"Immediately after Anchorage, the Europeans, alongside with Vladimir Zelensky, rushed to [US President] Donald Trump and hung onto his arms. Following their year-long lobbying effort, French President Emmanuel Macron proudly announced that they had ‘buried’ Anchorage, and that Trump is now with them," the top Russian diplomat said. "I have no idea how the White House views this, but no response to these words has so far been heard from them."