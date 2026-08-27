Russian UN envoy urges Israel to halt military adventurism

UNITED NATIONS, August 27. /TASS/. Russia calls on the Israeli authorities to halt military adventurism, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"It is impossible to ignore a number of serious challenges and obstacles to the efforts by the Syrian people and the country’s authorities to achieve lasting stabilization. First and foremost, this concerns Israel’s continuing aggressive actions on Syrian territory. The latest egregious examples were Israeli Air Force strikes on the Abu al-Duhur airbase in Idlib Governorate on August 18, as well as a drone attack on a vehicle near the town of Beit Jinn that injured civilians," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

"Such use of force by the Israel Defense Forces, coupled with the continued occupation of Syrian territory, is a direct violation of international law and Syria’s sovereignty, which undermines efforts toward a comprehensive settlement in the country. We call on West Jerusalem to halt military adventurism," Nebenzya added.

The head of Russia’s UN mission also reminded Israel’s leadership of "the need to fully and unconditionally implement the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement of forces."