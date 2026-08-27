Putin expresses condolences to Nepal’s leadership over flooding aftermath

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister Balendra Shah regarding the numerous casualties caused by flooding in the northeastern part of the country.

"Please accept my deepest condolences on the numerous human casualties and severe destruction caused by mudslides and floods in the northeastern regions of your country. We share in the grief of the friendly Nepalese people. Please convey my sincere sympathy to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected by this natural disaster," said the Russian president’s message posted on the Kremlin’s website.

The flooding occurred in northern Nepal on Wednesday morning. According to preliminary information, it was caused by a snow and rock avalanche on the Nepal-China border, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. According to the latest reports, search teams have recovered 270 bodies. Hundreds of people are listed as missing.