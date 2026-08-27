No new proposals for negotiations have been received from Kiev — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. No new proposals for negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement have been received from Kiev or its Western handlers, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a news briefing.

"No new proposals for a settlement have been received from the Ukrainian side. Let me remind you that at the end of last year, the Ukrainian side unilaterally withdrew from discussions within the Istanbul format without a clear explanation," she said.

"I reiterate that no official proposals on this topic have been received through existing communication channels from either Kiev or its Western handlers," she said.