Kremlin mum on next round of talks between Russian, Ukrainian delegations — spokesman

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no information on the next round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I have no information at this time on specific plans or dates for the next round of talks," he noted, commenting on reports in the Ukrainian media that a meeting between the two delegations, with US participation, is allegedly scheduled for September.

Peskov noted that Moscow continues to maintain working-level contacts with Washington on Ukraine. "Of course, we remain open to continuing peace talks," he added.