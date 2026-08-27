Russia declares Romanian diplomat working in Moscow persona non grata — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia has declared an employee of the Romanian embassy in Moscow persona non grata as a retaliatory measure, the Foreign Ministry reported.

"On August 27, Romania's charge d’affaires in Russia Liliana Burda was summoned to the Foreign Ministry’s State Protocol Department, where she was received a note from the ministry declaring an employee of the Romanian embassy in Moscow persona non grata," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that "this measure is a response to Romania's earlier, unjustified decision to declare an employee of the Russian embassy in Bucharest persona non grata."

Earlier, the Romanian Foreign Ministry issued a statement announcing the expulsion of a Russian diplomat. This decision was made after the Romanian Air Force shot down three drones in Romanian airspace, which Bucharest believes to be Russian, over the course of three days. Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Deputy Director Alexey Fadeyev noted that Russia would not mirror Romania’s theatrical gesture by recalling its ambassador from Bucharest, but would respond appropriately to the expulsion of the Russian diplomat.