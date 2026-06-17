DONETSK, June 17. /TASS/. According to Russian military sources, one Ukrainian brigade in the Zaporozhye region has nearly lost its combat effectiveness. TASS has been told that the 79th Brigade of Ukraine’s armed forces is "practically exhausted," with its capabilities severely diminished.

Russian officials indicate that Ukrainian forces are scrambling to compensate for their losses by rapidly deploying new recruits.

Earlier, military sources revealed that the command of Ukraine’s 79th Separate Assault Brigade has requested withdrawal from their positions near Zaporozhye due to heavy casualties.