Cuba poses no threat to US, not seeking confrontation — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Havana is not seeking confrontation with Washington and poses no threat to the US, Cuban ambassador to Russia Enrique Orta Gonzalez stated.

"Cuba poses no threat to the US. Our foreign policy is guided by the principle of non-interference," the diplomat said at a State Duma conference on the role of the US in the politics of Latin American countries.

"Cuba’s resistance is not an act of aggression; it is the defense of sovereignty. We do not seek confrontation with the American people," the diplomat emphasized.