Schedule of Putin’s meetings at APEC summit in China to be drafted later — Peskov

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Schedule of meetings for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in China will be drafted later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin confirmed his readiness to take part and come [to the APEC summit]. We will see who the other participants in China will be. Surely, a schedule of bilateral meetings will be drafted," Peskov told reporters.

He noted that no trilateral format is being discussed. "Summits are held precisely so that a wide variety of meetings with participants can take place on their sidelines," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov was commenting on statements that Russia and the United States support the upcoming APEC summit in China. In this regard, reporters asked whether other formats of a meeting between the leaders of the two countries were possible, for example in a trilateral format.