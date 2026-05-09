Peskov calls path to peace agreement very long, filled with complex details

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Reaching a peace agreement is a very long process involving complex details, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments to Rossiya-1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"It is clear that the American side is in a hurry, but the issue of a Ukrainian settlement is too complicated. Reaching an agreement, a peace agreement, is a very long path with complex details," the Kremlin spokesman said while commenting on remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the US is ready to mediate Russian-Ukrainian negotiations only if there is progress.