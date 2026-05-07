Lavrov discusses Persian Gulf situation with Omani couterpart — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Persian Gulf situation with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in a phone conversation, emphasizing the need to prevent any recurrence of violence, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The conversation addressed key Middle Eastern issues, particularly the Persian Gulf situation, with both sides stressing the need to prevent violence and protect civilian infrastructure from strikes in Iran and neighboring Arab states," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry highlighted that the two ministers focused on avoiding any deliberate escalation of tensions within the UN Security Council. They also stressed the need to quickly return to political and diplomatic solutions based on international law and respect for the legitimate interests of all countries in the region.

Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to provide necessary assistance in achieving formulated goals, using principles and practical steps from Russia's Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that both sides discussed further developing multifaceted Russian-Omani cooperation.