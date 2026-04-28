Kremlin will inform media about Putin-Trump conversation, if it takes place

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin has nothing to say yet about the prospects of a new telephone call between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. But if it does take place, the Kremlin will immediately inform the media, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained at a news briefing.

"Regarding the phone call, I have nothing to say about it today. But if it happens in the future, we will inform you immediately," he said in response to a question about whether Putin and Trump were planning a conversation following the assassination attempt on the American leader.

Peskov was also asked again to comment on Trump's remarks about his interactions with Putin. "This question was asked yesterday, and I already answered it," the Kremlin spokesman replied. The day before, he explained that the Kremlin reports contacts between the two presidents as they occur.