LUGANSK, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 8,200 soldiers, including foreign mercenaries, in the special military operation zone over the past week, with Russia's Battlegroup Center inflicting the most casualties over that span, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The enemy’s medical and irreparable losses over the past week amounted to around 8,225 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries — 965 more than in the previous reporting period. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on Ukrainian armed formations in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center operating on the western borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the expert wrote on his VKontakte social media page, after analyzing data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Marochko added that over the past week, Russian forces destroyed three transporter-loader vehicles, two HIMARS MLRS launchers, 67 field artillery pieces, 45 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 161 ammunition, fuel, and materiel depots, 2,400 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, and nearly 600 various enemy combat vehicles.