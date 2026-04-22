Moscow looking forward to see Sudanese leader at next Russia-Africa summit — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia expects the head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan (an interim governing body) and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to take part in the third Russia-Africa summit due in Moscow later this year, a high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

"We are looking forward to Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s participation in the third Russia-Africa summit that we will host in October," said Mikhail Dzhergeniya, the head of the Egypt and Sudan office of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa Department.

The remark was made during a roundtable to mark the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Russia and the Republic of Sudan. The roundtable opens the 6th international scientific conference "Oriental Field Research," to be held at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences on April 22-24.