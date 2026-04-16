Russia’s Lancet crew foils Ukrainian rotation attempt in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Lancet loitering munition crew has foiled a rotation attempt by Ukrainian troops and the supply of ammunition to the enemy on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"During a flight over enemy territory, the operator of the Zala reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detected a moving truck approaching a forested area. Several Ukrainian soldiers rushed toward it from a camouflaged shelter to unload ammunition, provisions, and supplies. As soon as the target was detected, its coordinates were transmitted to the command post, where a decision was made to destroy it with a Lancet loitering munition," the ministry reported.

It said that the Lancet crew skillfully executed a loitering munition approach to the target, and the Zala reconnaissance drone recorded its impact, followed by the detonation of the munitions, as well as the destruction of the transport carrying Ukrainian soldiers, who were to replace the troops at the position after unloading the munitions.

The ministry noted that the reconnaissance and attack UAVs of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne Formation have been actively and successfully used in tandem since the beginning of the special military operation and have proven themselves to be an indispensable means of reconnaissance, guidance and destruction of artillery and armored targets of the Ukrainian forces during counter-battery combat.