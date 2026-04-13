Russian, Uzbek prime ministers to discuss bilateral projects

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov are set to hold the sixth meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of Russia and Uzbekistan on Monday in Moscow.

The two prime ministers will discuss the implementation of joint projects between the two countries. The meeting is expected to cover key issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

Particular attention will be paid to advancing major joint projects in industry, energy, including peaceful uses of nuclear energy, as well as in transport infrastructure, agriculture, education, and other areas of mutual interest.