Ukrainian attacks kill 25 Russian civilians in past week, diplomat says

LUGANSK, April 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks killed 25 Russian civilians in the past week, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Last week, a total of 176 civilians were affected by attacks carried out by Ukrainian Nazis: 151 people, including ten minors, suffered injuries, and 25 people, among them two children, were killed. <...> The majority of civilian casualties were recorded in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Bryansk and Krasnodar regions. Kiev’s armed forces targeted civilian facilities and civilians in these regions with drone, missile and artillery strikes," he said.

According to Miroshnik, civilians in Russia are mostly injured in Ukrainian drone strikes. Last week, 158 people – about 89% of all casualties – suffered injuries in such attacks.

The diplomat added that Kiev continued to attack medical facilities and vehicles, violating international humanitarian law.

Ukraine launched a total of 3,300 projectiles at Russian territory in the past week, Miroshnik added.