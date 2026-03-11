Russia ready to supply resources to reliable counterparties — ambassador to Slovakia

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply energy resources to countries that are its reliable counterparties, including Slovakia, Russian Ambassador to Slovakia Sergey Andreev told TASS in an interview.

"President Vladimir Putin stated the Russian position on this matter," the Ambassador said. "Our country is ready to supply energy resources to our partners, including Slovakia, which are reliable counterparties," Andreev noted.

The Slovak government is against termination of imports of Russian energy resources and did not support the relevant regulation in the EU Council, the Russian diplomat said. "However, the EU made such decision. Let us see how Slovak authorities will act in such situation," he added.