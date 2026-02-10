Expiration of New START shows Army, Navy remain Russia’s main allies — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The recent expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) shows that Russia should rely on its Army, Navy and Aerospace Forces as its main allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NTV in an interview.

"We see the situation as it is. And it shows once again that no matter what international treaties on strategic stability, or arms reduction, or security exist, and no matter what agreements we signed with anyone, the Army, the Navy and now the Aero-Space Forces, too, remain our main allies. We will rely on this," Russia’s top diplomat said, commenting on New START that expired on February 5.

Russia’s adversaries are well aware that "if they decide to take any aggressive steps or undermine Russia’s sovereignty, they could face an absolutely inappropriate response," Lavrov warned. "These are the fundamentals of nuclear deterrence that have always been in place," he emphasized.

Lavrov downplayed recent criticism that the treaty had collapsed. "The treaty has not been effectively functioning over the past three years," the Russian foreign minister concluded.