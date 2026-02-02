Russia's proposal for extending New START remains in force — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian-US Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) has not yet expired, and Russia's offer to extend the restrictions established by the treaty for one year remains in effect, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"Our proposal remains on the table, the treaty has not yet expired, and if the Americans want to extend it, that can be done," Medvedev noted. "For almost 60 years, we haven't had a situation where strategic nuclear potentials weren't limited in some way. Now such a situation is possible," Medvedev commented on the possible expiration of the New START Treaty on February 5.

"I spent almost my entire life, starting from 1972, under the umbrella of the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty," Medvedev noted, explaining that the document was initially known as SALT I and was concluded by Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and US President Richard Nixon.

"Then there was SALT II, back when the Soviet Union existed. The strategic offensive arms treaty followed. Then came an interim agreement on maintaining certain levels of potentials, which was concluded in modern times [in 2002]," Medvedev recalled.