Foreigners with criminal records to be barred from obtaining Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Government Legislative Commission has approved a bill that would bar foreigners with unresolved or unexpunged criminal convictions from obtaining Russian citizenship, as well as temporary or permanent residence permits, according to documents from the commission’s meeting reviewed by TASS.

"The government commission has approved a bill proposing amendments to the Federal Law On the Citizenship of the Russian Federation to add new grounds for rejecting an application for Russian citizenship based on the existence of an unexpunged or unextinguished criminal record for crimes committed in Russia or abroad, regardless of the nature of the offense," the meeting materials state.

Under the bill, an unexpunged criminal record or outstanding criminal charges could also become grounds for revoking a previously granted Russian citizenship, permanent residence permit, or temporary residence permit. At the same time, the new revocation grounds would not apply to documents issued before the law enters into force.