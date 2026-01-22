Russia has no plans for Greenland implying force or bribery, says ambassador to Denmark

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to seize Greenland, either by force or through bribery, Russia’s ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin has said.

"Denmark is not threatening Russia, and Russia is not threatening Greenland. Russia has no plans to seize this island, either by force or through bribery," he said on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

As Barbin pointed out, the current crisis surrounding Greenland is "of course a matter for Denmark, Greenland, and the United States to decide."

"What agreements and decisions will be reached to resolve this conflict is, of course, entirely their own business," he stressed.

He emphasized that the situation around Greenland must be resolved through negotiations in accordance with international law, "to avoid unnecessary escalation in the Arctic and North Atlantic."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for the United States to take over Greenland. On January 14, the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers, Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Vivian Motzfeldt, met in Washington with US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. As Rasmussen later stated, Denmark failed to persuade the United States to abandon its intention to annex Greenland (an autonomous territory of Denmark) during these consultations.