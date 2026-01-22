MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Presence of a huge quantity of rare-earth metals can influence the "price" of Greenland, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said on the air with Rossiya-24 television.

"As regards the ‘value’ of Greenland, then, certainly, it is extremely difficult to be estimated, because this refers to rich deposits, including rare-earth metals, presence of hydrocarbon fields," the diplomat said on the air with Rossiya-24 television.

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Wednesday at the meeting with permanent members of the Security Council several figures to assess the "price" of Greenland and said the amount can vary from $200 mln to $1 bln.