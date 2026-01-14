Third Russia-Africa summit may be held in 2026 — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Preparations for the third Russia-Africa summit are important, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the event could be held in 2026.

"We noted the importance of preparing for the third Russian-African summit today. The first [summit] was held in Sochi in 2019, and the second [summit took place] in St. Petersburg in 2023. Discussions are currently underway to organize the third such summit in 2026," he said following talks with Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

"We have a common opinion about the success of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum established at the initiative of heads of state of Russia and African countries. We positively assessed the results of the second ministerial meeting," Lavrov added.

The Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum took place on December 19-20, 2025, in Cairo.