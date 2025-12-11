Europe ready to resort to 'any kind of deception' against Russia now — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Europe is now ready to resort to "any kind of deception" against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Those who are saying that the most important thing is to guarantee Ukraine's security, so that it can calmly raise its army to a million or 800,000, and that there should be no problems with arms supplies for the Ukrainian army, are sowing a new storm. This is absolutely obvious. Now Europe is ready to resort to any kind of fraud," the minister said during an embassy roundtable on Ukraine’s settlement. "I have already mentioned the robbery that they are trying to organize in relation to reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation," he added.

Lavrov also noted that the West is buying up Soviet- and Russian-made weapons worldwide. "Arms trade is another example of the most flagrant violation of international law, the so-called rules that the West extols. The West is buying up Soviet-and Russian-made weapons, which are located in European countries, and some of those represented in this room, all over the world. We've explained in all capitals that there's such a thing as an end-user certificate in the military-technical sphere. That is, if one party sells weapons to another, the buyer has no right to dispose of those weapons by transferring them to someone else without the seller's consent. All of this is crossed out. Furthermore, they're already proudly talking about it publicly," he noted.