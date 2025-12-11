Zelensky, EU seek to obstruct Trump’s peace efforts — Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11./ TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders aim to hinder US President Donald Trump’s effort to reach a diplomatic Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion on Ukraine with ambassadors.

"I have already mentioned today the US 28-point peace proposal and the meeting between [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and [US special presidential envoy] Steve Witkoff, where, as I said, they confirmed that the Anchorage agreements are in place and the work will continue. But at the same time we see Europe panicking, we see Zelensky rushing between Paris, London, and other capitals. And media leaks, which I have partly referenced, clearly indicate that Zelensky’s aim is to undermine the peace efforts of President Trump and his team," the top diplomat noted.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia does not want current diplomatic efforts to meet the same fate as the Minsk agreements. "This did not stop the French, the Germans, or other handlers of Zelensky, who spared no effort in their drive to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," he added.