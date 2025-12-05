Russia wants to develop multifaceted relations with India — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia wants to develop multifaceted relations with India in various areas, President Vladimir Putin told the Russian-Indian Business Forum.

"The Russian delegation has come not only to talk about energy issues, not only to place orders and sign contracts for the supply of oil or gas," he said. "We want to develop multifaceted relations with India in various areas."

The president said the forum was designed to show the multifaceted possibilities of cooperation between Russia and India.

"Mr. Prime Minister [of India Narendra Modi] has stressed many times in our personal conversations that India has huge and growing opportunities in many areas, but they are still not being utilized to the extent we would like," Putin said, adding that the desire is mutual.