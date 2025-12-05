Russia, India emphasize importance of anti-terrorist cooperation

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India believe it is important to cooperate in the fight against terrorism without hidden agendas and double standards.

"The parties called for an uncompromising fight against international terrorism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations, noting the importance of strengthening cooperation in this area without hidden agendas and double standards, based on a solid foundation of international law and the UN Charter. Furthermore, they emphasized the need for strict implementation of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, as well as a balanced application of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy," reads their joint statement following the 23rd Russia-India summit.

At the same time, Moscow and New Delhi "reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in combating common challenges and threats such as terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, money laundering, terrorist financing, and drug trafficking." Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "reaffirmed their strong commitment to preventing and countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, dismantling terrorist financing channels and safe havens."

The two leaders "strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in India, in the city of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, and in Russia, at the Crocus City Hall on 22 March 2024." "They unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, under any religious or ideological pretext, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed," the statement says. Putin and Modi "called for concerted action against all UN-designated terrorist groups and entities," which will be aimed at "eradicating terrorist safe havens, countering the spread of terrorist ideology, dismantling terrorist financing channels and their links to transnational crime, and curbing the cross-border movement of terrorists, including foreign militants."