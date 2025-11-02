Russian ambassador, top Israeli diplomat discuss bilateral ties, situation in region

TEL AVIV, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov was received by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, the Russian embassy said, adding that the two diplomats discussed current issues on the bilateral, regional and global agenda.

"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East in light of the implementation of the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative," the embassy said.

Apart from that, "special attention was focused on the Ukrainian crisis," it said. "They also touched upon issues of ensuring Russia’s legitimate rights to certain real estate in the Holy Land. The diplomats stated that their countries share approaches to the preservation of historical truth about World War II and the Red Army’s decisive contribution to the victory over Nazism. They reiterated the countries’ intention to continue political dialogue and maintain the constructive character of Russian-Israeli cooperation.".