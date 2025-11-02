Israeli ambassador completes her mission in Russia

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin has completed her mission in Russia and the new ambassador, Oded Joseph, will take over ear;y next week.

"Simona Halperin is completing her mission in Moscow and returning to Israel," the Israeli embassy said on its Telegram channel.

According to Halperin, the new ambassador "will begin his mission early next week."

It was reported on July 21 that Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin planned to complete her mission ahead of time in October. The embassy clarified back then that Halperin’s early departure is linked to a new appointment. She will head the European department of Israel’s foreign ministry. Halperin has served as Israeli ambassador to Russia since November 2024. Oded Joseph was appointed as the new ambassador on August 31.