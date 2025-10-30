MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The global economy is being deliberately destroyed to satisfy the ambitions of individual countries seeking to maintain their dominance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that on October 30 in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, Pankin took part in a joint meeting of the APEC Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Russia was also represented at the event by Vladimir Ilyichyov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development.

"Pankin voiced Russian assessments of the current state of the global and regional economy. The deliberate collapse of the global economy has been noted in favor of the ambitions of individual countries seeking to maintain their dominance and impose zero-sum games on other states. Attention was drawn to the efforts of the Russian government to digitalize the economy and our contribution to the formation of a fair architecture for international AI regulation," the statement read.

"Measures to stimulate fertility and support families in the spirit of traditional values while expanding women's economic opportunities have been highlighted. The Russian experience in the development of cultural and creative industries is presented."