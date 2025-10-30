MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Western nations rely on the International Criminal Court (ICC) as an instrument to uphold their neo-colonial dominance over states in the Global South, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"Brussels and its bureaucratic apparatus relentlessly defend and support the ICC, despite the conflicting statements from its member states," she stated during a news briefing. "This institution serves as one of their tools for maintaining neo-colonial influence and exerting pressure on regimes they deem undesirable."

In her view, "the ICC’s blatant political bias, coupled with ongoing scandals involving its current prosecutor and some judges, prompts an increasing number of states to reconsider their commitments and withdraw from the Rome Statute."

Zakharova highlighted recent withdrawals, noting that "Hungary notified the UN Secretary-General of its decision in June, and in September, the Sahel Troika - comprising Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger - followed suit." She underscored that the ICC is not an agency of the United Nations; its rulings are binding only on those nations that have ratified the Rome Statute.

"It is also notable that even some European Union members refuse to implement decisions handed down by this pseudo-judicial body," she added. As an illustration, Zakharova pointed to European states' willingness to provide personal security guarantees to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under an ICC arrest warrant. She further expressed surprise at Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s readiness to detain Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aircraft.

"Perhaps Kaja Kallas, the head of European diplomacy, should convene a meeting to discuss their collective stance," Zakharova suggested. "They could develop a unified position before attempting to lecture others."

She also emphasized that "in this deeply corrupt institution, those who pay the piper call the tune. It’s well known that the Ukrainian dossier is the ICC’s most lucrative source of voluntary donations."