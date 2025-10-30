Japan's rejection of anti-Russian policy term for new dialogue — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The willingness of Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to resolve the territorial problem and conclude a peace treaty with Russia is not new, but Tokyo's rejection of the current anti-Russian course is a prerequisite for resuming dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that neither she nor the experts were able to hear anything new in the recent speech of the head of the Japanese government in parliament.

"There is nothing new in the Japanese government's policy towards Russia," she told a news briefing.

"We have our own principled approach, and it doesn't sound new either. We have repeatedly stated before that the path to resuming dialogue with Japan will open only after Tokyo actively abandons its anti-Russian course aimed at harming our country and its citizens. It's about the background, trends, atmosphere, and so on. They should abandon this, because it was such an unfriendly line that brought bilateral cooperation to a dead end, but this unfriendly dead end line was chosen by the Japanese side, not ours."