Russia says US attempts to harm its military-political interests to be rebuffed — MFA

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The denunciation of the plutonium disposition agreement with the United States signals Russia’s firm stance against any efforts to undermine its military and political interests, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"Russia suspended the agreement and its protocols back in 2016," Zakharova explained. "This was in response to unfriendly actions by the US and Washington’s attempts to alter the plutonium disposition procedures outlined in the agreement without Russian consent. Since then, it has been established that the US has either failed to fulfill or outright disregarded the conditions Russia set forth for the renewal of this agreement."

She characterized US actions as destructive, noting they have contributed to the worsening global military-political climate. "Moreover," Zakharova added, "the US unilaterally abandoned the previously agreed-upon plutonium disposition strategy and resumed production of plutonium cores for nuclear warheads."

As a consequence, Russia has decided to complete the process of terminating cooperation under the agreement. "The denunciation of this document and its protocols serves as a clear signal that any attempts to undermine Russia’s strategic interests or unilaterally revise the terms of international treaties between our countries will be met with firm and consistent opposition," Zakharova emphasized.