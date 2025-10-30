Lavrov keeps Bucha staging under control — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is monitoring the situation with the staging in Bucha, demanding a thorough and transparent investigation from the UN Secretariat, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This issue is really under the control of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov," the diplomat noted.

She said that the other day the head of the Russian foreign ministry sent another message to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the subject.

"We are waiting for a reaction again," Zakharova stressed. "We urge the representatives of the world organization to abandon condoning of the Ukrainian staging. Not only the Ukrainian one, I mean the Ukrainian-Western staging, which was aimed at discrediting our country. We call on the UN Secretariat and the UN Secretary General to facilitate a thorough and transparent investigation and identify those responsible for this heinous crime by the Kiev regime.".