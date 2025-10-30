MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Sweden openly sponsors terrorists in the person of Vladimir Zelensky and participates in the killing of civilians with their supplies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat referred to a $10 billion deal to supply Ukraine with 100-150 Jas Gripen E fighter jets over 10-15 years. The supplies will be paid for using Russian frozen assets, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said.

"What do you call this? It is simply Swedish business supporting neo-Nazism. Sweden is openly involved in financing a terrorist cell and causing civilian deaths," Zakharova said.

"Fully aware that the Kiev regime is bound to collapse, the Swedish ruling elite chose to extract the final dividends from a project called The West Closes Ukraine ahead of parliamentary elections in September 2026, seeking extra profits if possible. How is this for human rights in the West? How is this for concern for children and civilians? They abandoned all such considerations the moment they saw hundreds of millions and even billions that could be pocketed," she added.

Zakharova noted that during World War II, the Wallenberg family of Swedish military-industrial magnates did not hesitate to profit from the supply of strategic products "from formally only neutral Sweden" to Nazi Germany. "Have the Swedes forgotten this? No, let's remember, since you're repeating what you did 85 years ago. The current generation of Wallenbergs is set to benefit from the Ukrainian crisis and dreams of participating in the division of sovereign Russian assets blocked by Europeans," she concluded.