Greater Eurasian Partnership to consolidate potentials of member states — Putin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his greetings to participants of the 18th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, noting that the Russian initiative of the Greater Eurasian Partnership aims for the mutually beneficial interlinking of all countries’ potentials.

In his greeting published on the Kremlin website, the Russian leader noted that this forum is being held in Istanbul, one of Eurasia’s business and cultural centers, for the first time ever. He noted that "Eurasia is home to the main centers of economic growth, as well as key transport and trade routes."

"I would like to note that Russia’s Greater Eurasian Partnership initiative aims to combine the potential of all the states and integration structures located on our continent for the common good," the greeting reads.

Putin stressed that over the past years, "the forum has earned well-deserved authority. Regular informal meetings between politicians, business leaders, researchers and experts from many countries provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions of pressing issues of the global economy and help to promote international cooperation."

The Russian president noted that collective work by the forum’s participants is important in the processes of shaping a multipolar world order, taking into account the continent’s special role in global issues. "The theme of this year’s meeting, New Energy for New Economic Realities, is highly relevant. Participants will discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in energy and the digital economy, investment and scientific and technological innovation, transport and logistics," he added. The Russian leader expressed confidence that discussions between the forum’s participants will be meaningful and constructive while their proposals and initiatives will find practical application for the benefit of countries and peoples. "I wish you every success and all the best," he concluded.

This year, the 18th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum is held in Istanbul on October 30-31 with support from the Roscongress Foundation.