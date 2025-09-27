West moves to undermine Bosnia and Herzegovina’s statehood — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The West is sabotaging the Dayton Agreement and steering toward the collapse of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s statehood, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Currently, the West is pursuing the collapse of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s statehood by sabotaging the Dayton Peace Agreement," the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

Lavrov emphasized that "both in Kosovo and in Bosnia, there is an attack on the vital interests of the Serbian people, including the historical rights of Serbian Orthodoxy."

The Russian foreign minister described Western actions in the Balkans as "a flagrant example of the undermining of sovereignty and gross interference in internal affairs." According to him, in this region "even such a fundamental principle enshrined in the UN Charter as the obligation of all member states to comply with Security Council resolutions is being trampled upon." He stressed that "the unilateral recognition of Kosovo’s independence, in defiance of Resolution 1244, in essence amounted to an assault on the statehood of Serbia.".