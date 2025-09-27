Top diplomats of Russia, India discuss preparations for bilateral summit at year-end

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have discussed preparations for the Russian-Indian summit scheduled for the end of the year, as well as the situation in Ukraine and in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The heads of diplomatic affairs deliberated on pivotal issues concerning bilateral collaboration, including preparations for the forthcoming Russia-India summit, slated for the end of the year. The ministers also scrutinized pressing topics on the international and regional agenda, notably the situation surrounding Ukraine and developments in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the report said.

The parties concurred in their commitment to further fortify their specially privileged strategic partnership and to augment cooperation within multilateral platforms, particularly in the G20, BRICS, and the SCO, the ministry added.