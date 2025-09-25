Putin meets with Armenian premier Pashinyan in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin, completing the series of international meetings that followed the World Atomic Week forum at the Atom pavilion of the All-Russian Exhibition Center.

The talks were also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lubinsky, RZD head Oleg Belozerov and Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev.

The Armenian delegation to the talks included Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures David Khudatyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan, Armenian NPP Director Eduard Martirosyan and the prime minister’s press secretary, Nazeli Bagdasaryan.

The previous in-person meeting between Putin and Pashinyan took place in China’s Tianjin, as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events.