MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Washington should abandon sanctions against Moscow, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Russia is ready to comply with the New START Treaty, which I signed in 2010," the politician wrote on his X page. According to him, the decision now lies with Washington. "But adhering to the letter of the treaty isn't enough. The US must give up on weakening Russia with sanctions and tariffs. Otherwise, the risk of direct conflict remains high," Medvedev warned.

The Treaty Between the United States and Russia on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as the New START Treaty, limits the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, other missiles, and nuclear warheads that Russia and the US can possess. In February 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the treaty, though not withdrawing from it. Both sides expressed their intention to continue voluntarily complying with the treaty's quantitative restrictions until its expiration.

On September 22, Putin announced at a meeting with the Security Council that Russia was prepared to adhere to the specified limits for one year after the New START Treaty expires in February 2026. However, he emphasized that this measure would only be viable if Washington acted in a similar manner.