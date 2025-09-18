CSTO bears in mind Armenia's participation in organization is frozen — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) takes into account Yerevan's statement that Armenia's participation is currently frozen, Mikael Agasandyan, Director of the First Department for CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"We assume that Armenia remains a member of the CSTO with all associated obligations and rights. However, Armenia must independently determine its level of participation in CSTO events; no formal decisions are being imposed. We are guided by the position expressed by Armenian leadership: Yerevan's involvement in the organization’s activities is temporarily on hold," Agasandyan explained in response to a question regarding the possibility of Armenia's full participation in CSTO events by the end of the year.

Asked whether Yerevan had signaled its readiness to resume CSTO activities after reaching a framework agreement with Baku, Agasandyan said: "I think the question regarding Yerevan's participation in CSTO activities should be addressed to Yerevan itself."

"You know Armenia's official position, which has been expressed repeatedly. So far, as far as I know, there have been no changes," he added.