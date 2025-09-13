GENICHESK, September 13. /TASS/. Servicemen from the 127th separate reconnaissance brigade of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr’s 18th combined army took control of Alexeyevsky Island at the same time with an operation on a railway bridge in the Kherson Region, a battalion commander known as Bars told TASS.

"Now this section is under our control. Alexeyevsky Island is also under control," he said, explaining that the island is close to the bridge.

The battalion commander emphasized that the island was taken at the same time with the railroad bridge. According to him, it was a difficult task due to enemy drones, however, it was accomplished with air support.